Aviation workers suspend planned industrial action

Aviation Workers in Nigeria have agreed to suspend their planned national strike scheduled to commence by the midnight of Tuesday.

The resolution was reached at the end of an eight-hour long meeting at the instance of the Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige.

The meeting which dovetailed into the early hours of Tuesday, reached a consensus on the two demands of the Workers.

The workers want the implementation of the Minimum wage and consequential adjustment as well as the release of the approval of the reviewed Consitions of Service.

In a Communique signed by all parties at the meeting, it was agreed that by the end of March, 2022, the Aviation Ministry should ensure the approval, release and implementation of the reviewed Conditions of service for all workers in the agencies under it.

The meeting further resolved that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage based on the approved government templates be implemented on or before the end of the first quarter of 2022.