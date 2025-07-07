The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has directed Consultants to immediately commence work on finding a lasting solution to the damaged portion of the Link B taxiway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu state....

The Minister was at the airport to inspect the affected area, which forms part of the section that was reconstructed in 2019 when the airport was shut down for over a year to allow for major rehabilitation work following widespread concerns about passenger safety and deteriorating infrastructure.

The minister who shared the update via his X handle said While flight operations remain uninterrupted due to its location away from the main runway, he emphasized the need for urgency and accountability saying such occurrences should not happen within such a short time frame after major work.

Additionally, the Minister toured the newly refurbished control tower, where a brand-new Air Traffic Control (ATC) console and upgraded communications equipment were installed. An installation that is part of a broader plan to modernize ATC systems in 12 key airports across the country.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering world-class airport facilities that meet global standards.