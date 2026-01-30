Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has announced the approval of the immediate commencement of direct payments of monthly allocations to the accounts of the 27 local government councils within the state. The approval was made known by the Acting Governor Umar Kadafur while presiding over the inaugu...

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has announced the approval of the immediate commencement of direct payments of monthly allocations to the accounts of the 27 local government councils within the state.

The approval was made known by the Acting Governor Umar Kadafur while presiding over the inauguration of the new council chairmen in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Kadafur said the approval reflected the Zulum administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots, adding that it was in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment and President Bola Tinubu’s December 2025 directive to all governors.

The acting governor said:‘’ Borno is the only state where local governments will now receive their allocations directly.

“This is a credit to His Excellency and is out of transparency to ensure that governance requires collective hands on the deck. He (Zulum) believes in the local government administrative process, which is why he approved giving you the money directly so you can go and work. The era of local government complaining about bureaucracy in approving funds to you is gone.

“We will continue to publish whatever is given to local government areas as part of our transparency in the state, so that you should be held accountable for every resource you have collected on behalf of the people.”

“You should be accessible to your people. You know our governor is dedicated to developing our state.

“We are looking up to you at the grassroots to make sure whatever goes to the chairman of a local government, it should be transparent and accountable for every naira and kobo you receive. Borno State.’’

The acting governor urged the new chairmen to ensure timely payment of salaries for council workers, their welfare and the development of their councils.

He said: “You must be guardians of every naira, running every project and programme with the pillars of our 10-year strategy. Focus on essentials that directly improve lives.

“Furthermore, I implore you to focus on the security and dignity of our people; there will be no more vanity projects. I direct your immediate attention to the welfare of local government staff. Timely payment of salary and entitlements is non-negotiable. In the same vein, ensure that all workers must report to their duty posts promptly, productivity and discipline must be restored.”