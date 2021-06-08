Members of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association have staged a protest against alleged encroachment of the mechanic villages in the state.

According to findings, the mechanic villages were allotted to them by the late Governor of the State, Lateef Jakande, to curb the menace of roadside mechanics, littering Lagos neighbourhoods.

The informal workers say their work clusters are now taken over by developers.

Thousands of mechanics, including newly trained young ones from technical colleges and polytechnics, cannot find spaces to work, worsening the unemployment and security situation in the state.