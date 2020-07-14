The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State has confirmed that two yet-to-be-identifiedpersons have died in a ghastly auto crash that occured at the Mowe area of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi said the vehicles involved in the crash include a Mitsubishi Lancer with registration number AJW 465 AA loaded with pepper and two trucks.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but bodies of the victims have been taken to a private morgue in Sagamu while the injured victim has been rushed to another private hospital.