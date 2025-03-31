Health experts are asking parents with autistic children to seek help and support from others who share same experience.

They believe that every child is gifted, and that autism isn’t a disability that must be hidden.

A mother discovered her son, Jason was autistic when he was 7 years old.

She initially did not know what was wrong with him.

Noticing the delays in his development, she took him to physiotherapists and speech therapists. She left most sessions confused and worried about the wrong diagnosis she got.

It was until Jason was 7 years old that he was diagnosed with autism. Jason is now ten years old.

Helen, Jason’s mother is in her mid thirties. The shock of having to drop out of school to care for Jason, stay on long queues only to face poor attitudes from healthcare workers, and lack of medicine for her 7-year-old pushed her to work in a special care school, a place where she can help other children and stay close to Jason.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 50 million children have developmental disabilities such as intellectual disability, autism, speech disorder, cerebral palsy, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and hearing and vision impairment.

Globally, it is estimated that 1 in 160 children has autism, but in Nigeria, there is scarcely any data or research on the Autism Spectrum Disorder. Health experts believe that there is a lack of awareness and understanding about autism, even among healthcare professionals.

Health experts and partners are calling for greater government support and funding for autism research and services.

They believe that the government has the resources and facilities to make a positive impact, but is not doing enough