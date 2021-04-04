President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Monday night attack on three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.



In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

President Buhari stressed that the perpetrators of the “heinous attacks” must not be spared.

He extended his sympathies to families and friends who have lost loved ones and to the communities.

The President also sympathized with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo, a governorship aspirant in Anambra, was attacked during a town hall meeting in Aguata LGA where three of his police escorts were killed.