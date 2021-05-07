Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubabar has said that, with the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs and gubernatorial candidate in Taraba State, Senator Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria has lost yet another impactful female politician in our recent memory.

Reacting to her death, Atiku said in a statement in Abuja on Friday evening that “Aisha Alhassan was a reliable political ally and a foot soldier who was passionate about her political convictions.”

“I am grieved by the loss of former Sen. Aisha Alhassan. I asked about her condition this (yesterday’s) afternoon after I called her number without a response!”, Atiku said.

“I can’t forget her dedication and how she stood by me through thick and thin in the course of my political career,” the former Vice President recalled adding, “I really have lost a sister and loyalist.”

According to the former Vice President, Aisha Alhassan was not only sincere, but also worked very hard for the achievement of whatever cause he (Atiku Abubakar) set himself to accomplish.

Advertisement

He said that Mama Taraba, as she was popularly known, was an accomplished civil servant, astute politician and patriot. She was compassionate, loyal and deeply committed to a better Nigeria.

He pointed out that one of the qualities he admired about her is that she was a determined fighter who never gave up to despair.

“You must also give Aisha Alhassan the credit for breaking the political glass ceiling in an environment in which many women are scared of joining politics because of cultural and traditional stereotypes. Overcoming such formidable obstacles to make an impact is no easy task”, Atiku further extolled her virtues.

He prayed to God to forgive her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with paradise in this holy month.