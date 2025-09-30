Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-PDP National Chairman Iyorcha Ayu paid a visit to the Bodija residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Tuesday. The high-profile delegation arrived at approximately 12:20 p.m. and was warm...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-PDP National Chairman Iyorcha Ayu paid a visit to the Bodija residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Tuesday.

The high-profile delegation arrived at approximately 12:20 p.m. and was warmly received by the monarch, who personally ushered them into his private chambers.

Former Cross River State Governor, Mr Liyel Imoke, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, one-time Minister of Police Affairs and Mallam Kashim Imam, where also among those who visited the monarch in Ibadan.

The visit comes just days after the trio were noticeably absent from the Olubadan’s coronation ceremony, held the previous Friday.

During the visit, they explained that they had come to formally congratulate the new monarch and extend their best wishes for his reign.

Atiku in a post via his X handle stated that his inability to be physically present for the historic coronation was due to protocol logistics.

The post reads: “Earlier today, I led a delegation of friends and political associates to the ancient city of Ibadan on a congratulatory visit to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“My delegation included the former PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Liyel Imoke, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, one-time Minister of Police Affairs and Mallam Kashim Imam.

“I was elated that the Olubadan called every member of the delegation by their names, remembering our time together in the public service.

“Indeed, His Royal Highness and all of us had shared decades of time of service to our dear nation.

“I am proud that Kabiyesi, a longstanding associate, has ascended the throne of his forebears.

“I regret my inability to be physically present for the historic coronation due to protocol logistics. Please overlook and forgive me. Mo dobale, Kabiyesi.

“It is my prayer that you will enjoy a long reign in good health and vitality that will usher in more growth, prosperity, and peaceful Ibadanland

“I trust the assurance of Oba Ladoja to serve justice to his people across all religious or political divides.”