A fresh dispute is unfolding among traditional rulers in Osun State, as the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, has called for the reinstatement of what he describes as the rightful fourth position of the Ataoja stool in the Osun State Council of Obas, a ranking he claims was historically held by his throne but has since been displaced by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi.

Oba Oyetunji made the call during a lecture at Osun State University, Osogbo, as part of events marking his 15th coronation anniversary.

According to the monarch, the Ataoja throne traditionally occupied the fourth position in the council’s hierarchy before it was shifted during the reign of his predecessor, Oba Iyiola Oyewale Matanmi III.

He attributed the change in status to a period when Oba Matanmi was abroad, during which the Oluwo allegedly assumed the vacant fourth position an event Oba Oyetunji claims disrupted the traditional order.

“The fourth position belongs to the Ataoja. That was the arrangement I met. I am not fighting any king, but history must be corrected. When my father travelled abroad, they moved his seat and gave it to the Oluwo,” Oba Oyetunji said.

The Ataoja emphasised that his push is not a personal attack on any monarch but an effort to restore historical integrity.

He noted that he had long remained silent on the issue but now feels compelled to take steps to reclaim the position.

“I’ve been quiet, unsure of the path forward. But now, efforts are being made quietly—though as they say, when you cook indoors, the flame will eventually be seen outside,” he added.

However, in a swift response, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, rejected the Ataoja’s claims, describing his argument as historically inaccurate.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, on Wednesday Oba Akanbi stated: “Ataoja should note that the claim to seniority is not by chair. Oluwo is a Natural Paramount Ruler with no history of Coronet.

“Ataoja is strongly advised to seek extension unadulterated history from great men and women of Osogbo well versed in the history of Osogbo and Yoruba by extension.”

The statement emphasised that the Oluwo’s crown derived directly from Oduduwa, adding: “As far as we know, Ataoja was a Baale until 1948.”

The palace insisted that the Oluwo remained a paramount ruler recognised historically and culturally, with authority over more than 35 installed kings, stressing that the throne’s status was not open to contention.

“While I agree we are in era where even thew newest Baale can challenge the oldest crowns with little consequences, yet I still feel hurt by what we deliberately surrendered in the last generation (25 years).

“The conquest of Yorubaland from the invasion of the Fulanis in Osogbo was not without the front war leadership of Iwo warriors such as Balogun Ali-Iwo, Basorun Ogunmola, Balogun Oderinlo, Orowusi, who are Iwo indigenes (Omo Bibi Ilu Iwo) before they left for Ibadan.

“The statement made by Ataoja was an overreach and cannot cause friction between the good people of Iwoland and Osogbo. The inference is like the Olu of Ikeja to Akiolu of Lagos,” he concluded.