Authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have announced that at least 33 people were killed as a result of heavy rains that flooded Kinshasa, the country’s capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security, Jacquemain Shabani, stated that the torrential downpour that happened overnight from Friday to Saturday caused significant damage in multiple neighbourhoods of the capital, injuring dozens and demolishing numerous dwellings.

In response, the government established a crisis management unit in collaboration with the military forces, numerous ministries, and the Kinshasa province government to carry out evacuations and dispatch emergency personnel.

Flooding has rendered much of the city’s infrastructure inoperable, burying main roadways and causing extensive power and water shortages throughout the city.

The Ministry of Transport reported serious disruptions on routes to and from the N’djili International Airport, necessitating the deployment of emergency ferry services to help stranded passengers.

Meteorologists predict further heavy rain in the coming days, heightening worries of catastrophic devastation in the city of 17 million people.

The DRC’s rainy season typically runs from November through May.