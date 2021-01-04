At least 20 people were killed and many others injured after a roof collapsed at a crematorium ground in Muradnagar near Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Rescue workers spent hours searching the rubble for survivors of the collapse, which occurred in the city of Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Local media reported that 38 people were rescued, while at least 20 were injured and taken to hospital.

“We have a confirmation of 20 bodies thus far but the number may rise,” a local police officer said, adding that the cremation had been for an elderly individual who was not a Covid-19 victim.

“They took shelter under the newly constructed structure. The structure could not bear the rain and collapsed, leaving these persons dead.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Sunday tweeted his condolences to the victims’ families.