At least 12 dead after Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in Oman, Iran

At least twelve persons have been reported dead and many others missing after a cyclone made landfall in Oman on Sunday.

Authorities said a child drown and two foreigners died after the storm made landslide, the body of a man who disappeared from his bicycle when flood waters swept him away was also found.

The National Committee for Emergency Management announced on Monday afternoon seven additional deaths from the storm, without elaborating.

State television in Iran said rescuers found the body of one of five fishers who went missing off Pasabandar, a fishing village near the border with Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, said he feared up to six fishermen had died as a result of the cyclone.

According to Abbasali Arjmandi, the governor of the city of Zabol in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, 122 individuals were treated in hospitals on Sunday after a dust storm whipped up by the cyclone caused eye, heart, and lung ailments. He claimed eighteen people needed to stay in the hospital for additional treatment.

India’s Meteorological Department, the top forecaster for cyclones that sweep the Indian Ocean, said gusts from Shaheen were at 90km/h (55mph) and would continue to weaken.

Shaheen made landfall with winds reaching up to 150km/h (93mph).

The Emirates, which include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have issued storm warnings to citizens. Winds had gathered up since Sunday, sweeping across the Expo 2020 sites in Dubai.