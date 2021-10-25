Breaking News

At last, President Buhari launches digital currency, eNaira

Five facts about newly launched digital currency, eNaira Five facts about newly launched digital currency, eNaira

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), popularly known as the eNaira, at the Presidential Villa.

The launch was earlier scheduled to hold on October 1 but was shelved.

Speaking during the launch, President Buhari said the adoption of new CBN digital currency is estimated to increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.

“We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” Buhari said at the event.

The eNaira was developed by fintech company Bitt, which is also behind the creation of CBDC in some East Caribbean countries.

Nigeria is one of only a few countries in the world to develop an official digital currency. Other countries like China, Bahamas, and Cambodia have also launched digital currencies.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Kagara Abduction: We’re yet to reach truce with Bandits – Niger Govt

TVCN
Feb 20, 2021

Niger state government debunked the rumour making the rounds that the federal government paid N800 million…

Robert Nesta Marley died 39 years ago today

TVCN
May 11, 2020

Today, 11 May, it is exactly 39 years that Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley), the International (more…)

Photos: Damage at site of blast in Beirut

TVCN
Aug 5, 2020

[gallery size="large" columns="2" ids="132858,132859,132860,132861,132862"]

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria: President Buhari addresses Nigerians on 61st Independence anniversary

We will lift Twitter Ban, if conditions are met – President Buhari

TVCN
Oct 1, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government will lift the ban on the Micro blogging…

TVC News Special Reports

Repatriated Abacha loot to be used on critical projects- Presidency

06 May 2020 10.53 am

The Presidency says the $311m stolen during…

Continue reading

Buhari pays tribute to Holocaust victims

04 Dec 2018 8.35 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited…

Continue reading

#HappeningNow: Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting

30 Jan 2020 1.08 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently…

Continue reading