Asiwaju Tinubu, Others visit Ikoyi collapsed building site

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited the site of the Ikoyi building Collapse.

The former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Tinubu, was accompanied by the current Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule.

The building collapsed on Monday with many theories still flying around on why the building still under construction collapsed.

Search and recovery operations according to the Lagos State Government continue while a 6 man panel of inquiry has been set up with a 30 day mandate to unravel what went wrong.

15 survivors have been rescued from the rubble while the death toll is now 38.

Families of some of the victims have also submitted 32 names of those believed to still be trapped in the rubble.

The Lagos State Government has also asked families of the victims to go to the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba to identify the corpses recovered from the rubble.