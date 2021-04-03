Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress has expressed profound shock on the news of the death early Saturday morning of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, committed fighter for democracy, dedicated civil society activist, courageous and outspoken defender of whatever ideals and principles he believed in and a patriotic citizen in every sense of the word.

Asiwaju Tinubu in a condolence message personally signed by him described the late Odumakin as a fearless fighter who has ever since his student days been unrelenting in speaking up in promoting the cause of justice and what he perceived as the best interest of the citizens of Nigeria.

He said Odumakin had participated actively at the forefront in the various students and youth struggles against successive military dictatorships in the 1980s and 1990s suffering arrests and detention which never dampened his spirit.

He eulogised Odumakin as a frontline fighter in the struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and the perpetuation of military dictatorship even at the risk of his life and liberty.

He added that it is impossible to credibly tell the story of the emergence of the democracy we enjoy in this dispensation today without emblazoning Odumakin’s name in gold describing him as a doughty fighter for freedom and the rule of law.

He was rock solid in his commitment to Afenifere, the Yoruba people and the several other civil society groups in which he played active roles.

According to him though Odumakin never held public office, but he has been a constant feature and part of our public consciousness over the last two decades of this unbroken democratic dispensation.

Odumakin according to Tinubu epitomized the true definition of the citizen; a patriot who was ever conscious of the fact that his life could not be complete or his humanity meaningful if he did not take an active interest in and join likeminded fellow citizens in seeking always to promote the common good of his community and country.

He added that his experience of working with the late Odumakin in the course of the last two and a half decades in pursuit of different political causes at different times is that of a hardworking man, brilliant and tenaciously loyal to his cherished principles.

He added that even in the face of political differences he never for once doubted his sincerity in any cause he chose to follow.

He extended his condolences to the family especially his wife, Dr. Joe Odumakin, Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and all his political associates.

He prayed to God for the repose of his soul while adding that his life vividly demonstrates the immortal words of Chief Obafemi Awolowo that “it is not life that matters but the courage you put into it” and that it is not how long we live but how well and productively that matters.