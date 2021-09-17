Breaking News

Asiwaju Tinubu Commiserates with Ajimobi’s Wife over Mum’s Death

Latest Breaking News about Asiwaju Tinubu: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Commiserates with Florence Ajimobi over Mother's death Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Florence Ajimobi

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, over the passing of her mum, Mama Victoria Amudoaghan.

Mama Amudoaghan, a member of the Catholic Church of Nigeria, died on Tuesday.

Asiwaju Tinubu urged Mrs. Ajimobi to accept the death of her mum as the will of God, continue to remember Mama in her prayers and work to advance her good deeds.

In a condolence letter signed by Tinubu and released on Friday by his Media Office, the former Lagos governor said: “By way of this letter, please accept my deepest condolences over the recent passing of your mum, Mama Victoria Amudoaghan.

“It’s always a sad and painful thing when any of our parents, particularly our mothers, leaves us. I know how it feels because I have experienced this before.

“We must, however, take solace in the lives they lived and memories of the time we shared together.

“We thank God that Mama lived to a ripe age. I understand she was a devout Christian who spent her lifetime in the service of God and humanity. She was also said to be a quintessential mother and a pillar of support for her children.

“I urge you to continue to remember Mama in your prayers and to work to advance her good deeds. While praying that God Almighty grant you, your other siblings and family members the strength to continue in the absence of Mama, may Munificent God also grant Mama’s soul eternal rest.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Why I was fired as Everton Coach —  Koeman

TVCN
Oct 26, 2017

Ronald Koeman shows his displeasure during Everton’s defeat by Arsenal, a result which led to the…

Kagara abduction designed to deprive North of Education – Northern Governors Forum

TVCN
Feb 17, 2021

The Northern governors have condemned the abduction of students and staff at Government Science School,…

U.S. holds fair in Lagos, strenghtens ties with Nigeria

TVCN
May 22, 2019

As the trade war between United states and China deepens, the United states of America is set to improve…

Tax draft document review holds in Lagos

TVCN
Nov 9, 2016

Presentation of the Revised Draft National Tax Policy Document to stakeholders continues in (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Former governor of Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead

25 Jun 2020 5.44 pm

Abiola Ajimobi, a former Nigerian senator…

Continue reading

Nigerians react to Ajimobi’s death on twitter

25 Jun 2020 6.49 pm

Many Nigerians including top politicians,…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Asiwaju Tinubu: Asiwaju Tinubu condoles Fawehinmi family over Mohammed's death

Asiwaju Tinubu Condoles Fawehinmi family over Mohammed’s Death

13 Aug 2021 10.58 am

The National Leader of the All Progressives…

Continue reading