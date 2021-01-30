Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in gun trucks and motorcycles attacked Dikwa military post on Friday, forcing residents to flee the community for safety.

The border community with Cameroon, was attacked severally, before the military recaptured it including the Shehu’s palace in 2016.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, a Civilian JTF disclosed that the insurgents came from the Dikwa/Bama Gulumba forest.

He said that even though there was no loss of lives, the insurgents attempted to occupy the late Shehu of Dikwa palace that was reclaimed by the Army.

This attack is coming barely a week after Marte military post was overrun by insurgents, but were killed with the destruction of eight gun trucks.