The troops of the 63 Brigade/ Sector 1 Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe working with the Keystone ‎Anti-Kidnap Squad, have killed two kidnap suspects and successfully rescued girls who were kidnapped last week in Issele-Azagba, Ugwash-Uku, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

‎According a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations ‎63 Brigade, Asaba, ILIYASU BAWA RIJAU, the troops acting on credible and actionable intelligence, troops laid in wait After the release the kidnapped girls, and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle that lasted about 20 minutes, killing two of them and others escaped with injuries.

‎The troops recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 AK-47 magazine, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five mobile phones, four school bags, a wristwatch, a phone charger and the sum of N3.6 million Naira.

‎The released victims, along side a male victim are currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.