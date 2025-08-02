The troops of the 63 Brigade/ Sector 1 Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe working with the Keystone Anti-Kidnap Squad, have killed two kidnap suspects and successfully rescued girls who were kidnapped last week in Issele-Azagba, Ugwash-Uku, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.
According a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 63 Brigade, Asaba, ILIYASU BAWA RIJAU, the troops acting on credible and actionable intelligence, troops laid in wait After the release the kidnapped girls, and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle that lasted about 20 minutes, killing two of them and others escaped with injuries.
The troops recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 AK-47 magazine, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five mobile phones, four school bags, a wristwatch, a phone charger and the sum of N3.6 million Naira.
The released victims, along side a male victim are currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.