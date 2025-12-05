The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Borno State to ensure the scheme continues to de...

According to a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Abubakar reaffirmed the command’s commitment during a courtesy visit by the Borno State NYSC Coordinator, Mallam Nasir Bello, and his team, to the OPHK Headquarters in Maiduguri.

“Maj Gen Abubakar gave the assurance on Thursday, 4 December 2025, when the Borno State NYSC Coordinator, Mallam Nasir Bello, led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of Theatre Command OPHK in Maiduguri.”

The statement added, “The Theatre Commander underscored the critical role of the NYSC in national development and expressed appreciation for the existing synergy between OPHK and the scheme. He noted that the successful return of NYSC orientation camps in the state is an indication of the significant improvement in the security situation in Borno.

“He thanked the coordinator for the visit and assured him that the Command remains open and willing to support the NYSC at all times. General Abubakar further stressed that the safety and welfare of corps members and NYSC personnel remain a top priority, particularly ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in the state.”

In his remarks, the NYSC Borno State Coordinator, Mallam Nasir Bello, commended the Theatre Commander for his warm reception and the Command’s unwavering support to the scheme.

The statement continued, “He explained that his visit was to formally familiarise himself with the Theatre Command following his assumption of office in April 2025 and to reaffirm the active presence of the NYSC in Borno State.

“Bello recalled that the NYSC was forced to suspend activities in the state in previous years due to insurgency, but has since fully returned, owing to the improved security environment. He described the scheme as a “baby of the Nigerian Army,” nurtured over the years, and appealed for continued collaboration and protection of corps members.”

“Highlights of the visit included the signing of the visitors’ register, presentation of a souvenir to the NYSC Coordinator by the Theatre Commander, and a group photograph to commemorate the engagement,” the statement concluded.