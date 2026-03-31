Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled a Boko haram attack while escorting travellers along the Buratai–Kamuya axis of Borno state and rescued 150 victims during the ambush on Monday. This was disclosed in a late Monday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Northeast Joint Taskforce, Operation Hadin Kai,…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled a Boko haram attack while escorting travellers along the Buratai–Kamuya axis of Borno state and rescued 150 victims during the ambush on Monday.

This was disclosed in a late Monday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Northeast Joint Taskforce, Operation Hadin Kai, Lt Col Sani Uba.

According to the statement, the terrorists had attempted to abduct a large number of civilians, comprising men, women, and children, in about 17 vehicles into the bush.

The statement revealed that the decisive operation was carried out by troops under Sector 2 deployed at Dutse Kura, who came under attack while escorting civilians along the Buratai–Kamuya axis.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated operational dominance and unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians by foiling a planned mass abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sector 2.

“The incident occurred at about 1450 hours on 30 March 2026, when troops under Sector 2 deployed at Dutse Kura came under attack while escorting civilians along the Buratai–Kamuya axis.

“While decisively engaging the terrorists, surveillance assets identified the insurgents attempting to abduct a large number of civilians, including men, women and children, using about 17 vehicles into the bush.”

The statement disclosed that the troops, while rescuing civilians and reuniting them with their families, encountered an improvised explosive device along the Bula Zarma–Mangari axis, resulting in five personnel sustaining severe injuries.

The statement added, “In a swift and coordinated response, the Quick Response Force reinforced the location, repelled the attack and launched a pursuit towards the Mangari area, forcing the terrorists to abandon all abducted civilians and vehicles.

“All rescued civilians, estimated at over 150, were safely recovered and moved to Buratai for onward movement to reunite with their families. During the pursuit, troops encountered an improvised explosive device along the Bula Zarma–Mangari axis, resulting in five personnel sustaining severe injuries. The wounded personnel were promptly evacuated for specialist medical care.

“The sacrifice of the gallant troops underscores the resolve of OPHK to deny terrorists freedom of action and protect vulnerable populations across the Theatre.”

The media officer stated that the successful operation highlights the high level of vigilance, rapid response capability and effective presence posture of OPHK forces across the North East, particularly as the Easter period approaches.

Uba further reassured residents of the military’s commitment to stabilisation efforts, protection of civilians, and sustained offensive pressure on terrorist elements.