Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 14 Brigade, Ohafia, have discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in a forest at Umuchinma in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The army said the discovery indicates a potentially dangerous shift towards the use of roadside and route-based IED tactics in the area.

Security sources linked the development to methods commonly associated with activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the region.

The military has continued clearance and surveillance operations to prevent further threats and ensure the safety of residents.