The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims circulating online that soldiers are threatening to mutiny over alleged unpaid salaries and allowances, describing the report as false, misleading, and harmful to national security.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said there was no truth to the allegations and insisted that no such threat existed within the ranks of the military.

She stated that the notion of mutiny was completely at odds with the values and professional standards of the Nigerian Army.

According to Anele, mutiny is a serious offence under military law and is incompatible with the loyalty and discipline expected of officers and soldiers in their service to the Constitution and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The army spokesperson explained that the report was based on anonymous and unverifiable sources circulated through unofficial platforms, stressing that it did not represent the views of serving personnel.

She noted that members of the Nigerian Army are trained to address grievances through established internal procedures rather than through public agitation or indiscipline.

Anele also clarified misconceptions about military remuneration, explaining that promotion increments represent only a portion of an officer’s total earnings.

She said military pay consists of consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational and field allowances, hardship benefits, and other entitlements, which vary depending on deployment, qualifications, and responsibilities.

The spokesperson further disclosed that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and relevant government agencies, is implementing ongoing reforms aimed at improving troop welfare.

These measures, she said, include periodic reviews of salaries and allowances, enhanced operational incentives, better accommodation, improved medical services, and insurance packages for personnel and their families.

Anele added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has since assuming office initiated constructive engagements with relevant authorities to address welfare concerns, with tangible progress already being recorded.

She reaffirmed that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to strengthening the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces as they continue to tackle security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to disregard unfounded reports and rely only on official communication channels for accurate information.