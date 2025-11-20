The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Wasiu Shaibu (COAS), has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to intensify their efforts in battling the insecurity plaguing the nation as part of the ongoing campaign against insurgency and banditry attacks. In a Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Col...

In a Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, the COAS sustain vigilance, avoid complacency, and maintain aggressive posture in ongoing operations against terrorists in the North East.

The statement reads, “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) to sustain vigilance, avoid complacency, and maintain aggressive posture in ongoing operations against terrorists in the North East.

“General Shaibu gave the charge during an operational assessment visit to Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (JTF NE OPHK) in Maiduguri. The visit was aimed at assessing the security situation, evaluating operational effectiveness, strengthening strategic alignment, and enhancing collaboration with security stakeholders to address prevailing threats in the region.”

The statement added, “Addressing personnel, the COAS commended their gallantry and resilience in confronting terrorist elements, urging them to remain steadfast and maintain maximum situational awareness to forestall emerging threats. He emphasised the need for continued operational aggressiveness to deny terrorists freedom of action across the theatre.

“General Shaibu also engaged officers of the theatre command, where he stressed the importance of close supervision, effective coordination, robust intelligence gathering, and improved operational posture to sustain ongoing successes under Operation HADIN KAI.”

Earlier, the Theatre Commander JTF NE OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the COAS on current operational activities, achievements, and challenges within the theatre.

The statement further revealed that Governor Zulum congratulated Lieutenant General Shaibu on his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff, describing it as well deserved.

He noted that General Shaibu, having held all major operational command appointments in the theatre, had made significant contributions to the drastic reduction of insurgency in the region.

The statement reads, “Governor Zulum expressed optimism that the COAS would consolidate ongoing efforts to decimate the remnants of insurgents and restore lasting peace and stability to Borno State and the broader North East. He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the government and people of Borno State to continued collaboration with the Nigerian Military and other security stakeholders in the overall interest of the state, the region, and the country.

“While acknowledging the remarkable progress recorded by OPHK troops, the Governor urged them not to be deterred by isolated security incidents in parts of the state, but to remain focused and resolute.”

“In his response, the COAS thanked Governor Zulum for the visit and lauded the sustained cooperation between the state government and OPHK. He assured the Governor that the Nigerian Army remains committed to intensifying efforts to restore enduring peace and normalcy to Borno State and the entire North East.

“Lieutenant General Shaibu was accompanied on the operational assessment visit by Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters,” the statement concluded.