The Nigerian Army, in its sustained multi-theatre operations, has recorded decisive successes, neutralising three terrorists, securing the surrender of 1 terrorist family member, and arresting 20 suspects in the last 24 hours across the country.

In a Sunday statement shared on its official X handle, cited by TVC News, the troops, in a relentless push to degrade terrorist networks and criminal syndicates nationwide, recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, logistics, stolen crude, illicit drugs, rustled livestock and criminal enablers.

Also during the operation, the Army troops intercepted 9 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 5 fabricated rifles from a suspected gunrunner in Kaduna, arrested logistics suppliers in Borno and Kogi and safely diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Zamfara, preventing potential civilian casualties.

The statement reads, “In the North East and North West, troops neutralised 2 terrorists in Zamfara and repelled ISWAP/JAS elements in Borno, recovering one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one PKT machine gun with 70 rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, as well as assorted logistics. Additionally, troops intercepted 5 fabricated rifles from a suspected gunrunner in Kaduna, arrested logistics suppliers in Borno and Kogi and safely diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Zamfara, preventing potential civilian casualties.

“Across the North Central and Southern theatres, sustained raids and intelligence-led operations in Benue, Taraba, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Kogi States led to the recovery of one pump-action shotgun, one double-barrel gun, one Dane gun, one MAC-4 rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, 9 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, multiple cartridges, knives, communication devices, motorcycles, cash and assorted charms. Several suspects linked to kidnapping, arms trafficking, drug peddling and impersonation of military personnel were apprehended and handed over for further action.”

The statement added, “In the Niger Delta, anti–oil theft operations uncovered about 45,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 16 sacks of illegally refined petroleum products estimated at 960 litres, and dismantled two illegal refining sites with ovens, reservoirs and crude waste, dealing a heavy blow to oil theft and economic sabotage networks.

“Furthermore, troops rescued kidnapped victims in Kogi State, recovered 58 rustled sheep in Sokoto, intercepted narcotics and arrested suspected collaborators of criminal gangs, reinforcing public safety and restoring confidence in affected communities.”

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and relentless in its nationwide offensive, sustaining aggressive operations to dismantle terrorist and criminal networks, recover illicit weapons, protect civilians, secure critical national assets, and decisively rid the nation of all forms of criminality,” the statement concluded.