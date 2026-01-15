Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in restoring peace to communities, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the coun...

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in restoring peace to communities, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the country, saying that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

The Governor paid a glowing tribute on Thursday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day event held at the Trade Fair Complex, Gusau.

In a Thursday statement signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, reaffirmed commitment to supporting families of the fallen heroes.

Governor Lawal, ably represented by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, assured the families of the fallen heroes of the government’s commitment to continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving their welfare and wellbeing.

Lawal said, “This annual event reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our gallant officers and soldiers who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and security. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories shall remain evergreen in the hearts of a grateful nation.

“Zamfara State has, in recent years, borne a heavy burden of insecurity. In the face of banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, our Armed Forces and security personnel have stood firm, often at great personal risk.”

He added, “Many of our brave sons and daughters have paid the ultimate price in the course of restoring peace and stability to our communities. Today, we salute their courage and reaffirm our collective resolve to build a safer and more prosperous Zamfara State.

“To the families of our fallen heroes—especially the widows, widowers, and children left behind—we share in your pain and loss. Your loved ones did not die in vain. They died in service to humanity and in defence of our collective future.”

“I assure you that the Zamfara State Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of families of fallen heroes,” Governor Lawal concluded.

The Governor further urged citizens to give all necessary support to the Armed Forces and security agencies through cooperation and sharing of credible information, adding that the state government will continue enhancing security operations through improved logistics, welfare, and technically-driven intelligence strategies.