Twelve farmers have been reportedly killed and nine others critically injured by suspected armed Bandits in Zamfara Communities.

The bandits also carted away livestock and other valuable,

They were killed while working in their farms in Magami and Mayaba communities in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State

TVC NEWS Gathered that the armed bandits launched the attack when the farmers were in their respective farms Thursday evening

It was also said that the twelve persons killed were buried according to Islamic rites while those injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed Hospital.

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara Confirm the Incident.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed said troops have been deployed to the affected communities and efforts is ongoing to trace the perpetrators and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.