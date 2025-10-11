Arise News TV has announced the arrangements for the burial of its late anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who tragically lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, on September 29, 2025. The news outlet confirmed that Somtochukwu will be laid to rest on S...

Arise News TV has announced the arrangements for the burial of its late anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who tragically lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, on September 29, 2025.

The news outlet confirmed that Somtochukwu will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In a video statement on Saturday, Arise News revealed that an “evening of tributes will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the THISDAY Dome, Central Business District, Abuja”.

“This will be followed by a service of songs on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, Kaduna Street, Port Harcourt,” the station added.

Her final rites will culminate in Anambra State, with “her internment on Saturday, October 18, preceded by a funeral mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu”.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, 29, a lawyer, model, and experienced broadcast journalist, lost her life during a violent robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

Maduagwu, who served as an anchor, reporter, and producer at ARISE TV, was killed alongside security guard Barnabas Danlami in the attack.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 12 suspects linked to the crime.

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed the gang sourced their weapons from Niger Republic.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the syndicate procured its firearms — including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and a pistol — from an arms dealer operating across the Nigeria–Niger border,” Adeh said.

On Saturday, the police paraded the 12 suspects allegedly involved in the robbery.