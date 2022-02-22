APC zones 2023 Presidency to Southern Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress will most likely choose its National chairman by consensus rather than by the ballot.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the progressives governors forum after a closed door meeting between the 22 APC governors and president Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential villa.

Atiku Bagudu says Mr. President is disposed to the emergence of a consensus candidate and believes this will be in the interest of the party, but also says other aspirants who have indicated interest in the contest are also competent and qualified to occupy the office of national chairman.

The governors have unanimously agreed that zoning and consensus should be incorporated as part of arrangements for the national convention.

Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai also revealed that the party has agreed on a zoning formula for all six geopolitical zones and the positions occupied by the northern zones in the last eight years will be swapped with the southern zones.