The All Progressives Congress has sworn in the party’s Caretaker/extraordinary convention committee.

The 13 member committee was set up last week Thursday, after president Muhammadu Buhari announced the dissolution of the party’s National working committee.

The swearing in was conducted by the Chairman of the committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

This is the first inaugural meeting of the Caretaker committee and it’s first step to the party’s reconciliation move.