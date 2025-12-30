The All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State has suspended the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area who is also the Algon Chairman, Dahiru Nayaya, from the party with immediate effect over alleged misconduct.The suspension was contained in an official letter signed by the Kebbi Central Zon...

According to the letter, the decision followed what the party described as credible reports and internal findings linking the chairman to misuse of office and activities considered inimical to the unity and image of the APC.

The alleged actions were said to undermine, ridicule, embarrass, and create dis-affection within the party’s ranks.

The APC stated that such conduct runs contrary to the party’s constitution and is a clear violation of Article 21 (2) (ii) of the APC Constitution (2022, as amended), which outlines disciplinary measures for members found wanting.

“As part of the disciplinary action, Ambursa has been directed to refrain from entering any APC office or participating in party activities throughout the period of his suspension, the statement said.

The party further warned that any additional acts of misconduct or defiance of the directive while the suspension subsists could attract stiffer sanctions, including possible expulsion from the APC.