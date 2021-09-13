Breaking News

APC State Congress to hold October 2nd – CECPC

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria Today: APC State Congress to hold October 2nd Senator John Akpanudohedehe and APC Logo

The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the party’s State Congress for Saturday, October 2, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary of the party’s CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Monday.

The Secretary also said that the sale of forms for the congress begins on Wednesday, 15th September 2021.

The party’s congresses started on July 31 with the Ward Congress while the local government congress took place on 4th September 2021.

