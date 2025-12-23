The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has scheduled its primaries for the upcoming local government and councilorship elections for January 25, 2026. The announcement was made by the state party chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha, in Abakaliki on Monday following a meeting of the State Exe...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has scheduled its primaries for the upcoming local government and councilorship elections for January 25, 2026.

The announcement was made by the state party chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha, in Abakaliki on Monday following a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC).

Okoro Emegha also reminded political appointees interested in contesting the elections to step down from their positions, in line with Governor Francis Nwifuru’s directive issued last month.

“The primary election for both councillorship and chairmanship will be held on January 25, but the processes will commence earlier in January,” he added.

“If you are a public servant under the governor’s appointment, you must resign 30 days before the primary election. Anybody who did not resign by December 20, 2025, is not qualified to contest,” Emegha said.

The chairman said membership revalidation would begin once the party receives the required registration code.