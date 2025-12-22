The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has commenced a 14–Federal Constituency tour—beginning in Oyo Federal Constituency—to unite party stakeholders and reinforce mobilisation structures ahead of the 2027 presidential election....

The flag-off event, held on Monday at the Oba Adeyemi Stadium, Oyo town, drew massive attendance from leaders across the state.

Former First Lady of Oyo State and Ambassador-designate, Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi, applauded the initiative, describing it as a unifying platform that reflects the strength, discipline, and renewed commitment of Oyo APC as the state prepares for an even greater victory in 2027. She declared that there must be “no more war” within the party, urging leaders to embrace peace and collective focus.

In his remarks, the Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, Senator Teslim Folarin, said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors are collaborating closely with APC structures in Oyo to champion strategic and results-driven efforts aimed at expanding support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. He emphasised that Oyo State will play a defining role in securing the President’s re-election.

“In 2023, President Tinubu secured 449,884 votes in Oyo State—one of the strongest margins nationwide. Our mission now is to increase that figure by at least 35% through intensified grassroots mobilisation across all 33 local government areas,” he stated.

Folarin explained that the re-election strategy blends political intelligence, stakeholder diplomacy, and early election management to energise the party base and consolidate APC structures across all 14 Federal Constituencies.

“Every leader with 2027 ambitions has set them aside. We must prioritise unity, rebuild internal trust, and deliver a landslide mandate for President Tinubu,” he added.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; APC State Chairman, Pharm. Olayide Abass; Senator Yunus Akintunde; Senator Sharafadeen Alli; Engr. Idris Adeoye; Senator Femi Lanlehin; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Engr. Remi Oseni; Hon. Olaide Muhammedah; and other notable leaders who spoke at the event urged party members to remain disciplined and united, stressing that victory in 2027 will depend on cooperation rather than competition within the APC family.

The well-attended gathering also featured former deputy governors Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Chief Moses Alake; alongside Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North); Senator Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central); Senator Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South); Rt. Hon. Akeem Adeyemi; former Speaker Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape; Engr. K.K. Raji; Rt. Hon. Muraina Ajibola; Prof. Adeolu Akande; and Dr. Abisoye Fagade, among other party elders and grassroots mobilisation leaders.

The tour will continue across the remaining Federal Constituencies in the coming weeks, as Oyo APC intensifies efforts to strengthen internal structures and secure a historic victory for President Tinubu and the APC in 2027.