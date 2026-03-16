Membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has risen to 158,697 barely three days after the reopening of the party’s electronic membership registration portal following the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Office of the Secretary…...

Membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has risen to 158,697 barely three days after the reopening of the party’s electronic membership registration portal following the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, on Sunday supervised the ongoing e-membership registration exercise across six registration centres in Gusau and Bungudu Local Government Area.

He was accompanied during the monitoring visit by the state coordinator for the registration exercise, Naziru Ibrahim, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmad Garba Yandi, among other officials.

According to the statement, the party has recorded a surge in new registrations since the portal was reopened, with 60,987 fresh members joining within three days.

The figure adds to the 97,710 members earlier registered before the governor’s defection, bringing the APC’s total membership in the state to 158,697 as of 7:30 p.m. on March 15.

Nakwada expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the registration centres, noting that many supporters of the governor had turned out in large numbers to register with the party.

On average, about 20,329 people are registering with the APC daily, a development the SSG described as a sign of the party’s growing support base in the state.

He expressed optimism that the party would meet its new membership target before the March 25 deadline if the current momentum is sustained.

During the visit to Bungudu, the SSG also facilitated a brief virtual interaction between the registrants and Governor Lawal, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for a lesser Hajj.

The governor commended his supporters for the impressive turnout despite the challenges of fasting and harsh weather conditions, assuring them that his administration would continue to prioritise the interests of the people of the state.