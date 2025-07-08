The battle lines for Nigeria’s high-stakes 2027 presidential election are being drawn, and if anyone still doubted the scale of the brewing rebellion against President Bola Tinubu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has now erased it—on live television. I...

The battle lines for Nigeria’s high-stakes 2027 presidential election are being drawn, and if anyone still doubted the scale of the brewing rebellion against President Bola Tinubu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has now erased it—on live television.

In a gripping, no-holds-barred interview on Beyond The Headlines with Nifemi Oguntoye on TVC News, Lawal, once one of Tinubu’s staunchest allies, made stunning revelations about the inner workings of a newly formed coalition determined to unseat the president and wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coalition, comprising former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi, along with several former Buhari-era ministers, has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform. However, even before it fully launches, the coalition is already grappling with legal wrangles, leadership tussles, and widespread public skepticism.

Lawal, who officially dumped the APC on June 29, did not mince words. He admitted he had been working against the APC long before his resignation, citing the party’s “intolerant and bullying” leadership as the main reason.

“APC has never been united. It’s a party bullied into silence,” Lawal said bluntly. “You can’t even advise them. The moment you raise dissent, you become the enemy.”

He further claimed many APC leaders—including sitting governors—are secretly disillusioned with the party and working behind the scenes with the coalition.

“Many are with us. Very, very many,” he stressed, suggesting some prefer quiet exits while others are biding their time.

Anti-Tinubu or National Rescue?

Lawal pushed back against the growing perception that the coalition is merely an alliance of disgruntled politicians who lost out in Tinubu’s power plays.

“This coalition isn’t just an anti-Tinubu project. Our goal is clear: Replace a non-performing government with one that serves Nigerians better,” he declared.

He dismissed critics who accuse the coalition of lacking fresh ideas, instead framing it as a necessary convergence of “like minds” from across political divides.

“In democracy, it’s allowed to leave a failing party and join forces with others to chart a better course,” he said.

Old Faces, New Tricks?

Still, questions linger about whether Nigerians—disillusioned by past administrations—can trust this coalition of familiar faces. Many of its leaders, including Lawal himself, were deeply embedded in the Buhari government, under which Nigeria faced economic stagnation and insecurity crises. But Lawal offered a sharp rebuttal, portraying Tinubu’s administration as far worse.

“Government is about improving lives. If Tinubu inherited bad policies, why hasn’t he fixed them? Instead, he has worsened them,” he said, directly accusing the current president of exacerbating Nigeria’s woes.

He also described the APC as “a government that controls the judiciary, rigs elections, and intimidates voters,” accusing many governors of remaining in APC merely to protect their personal interests.

Peter Obi, Amaechi, Atiku: Coalition’s Complex Web

Lawal shed light on the coalition’s power dynamics, confirming he still leans toward Peter Obi, whom he supported in 2023.

“Within the coalition, everyone knows I’m on Peter Obi’s side,” he revealed, but added that Amaechi and Atiku also maintain significant followings within the group.

He strongly denied claims that the coalition is simply a rebranded PDP, stressing that its members span different political traditions—including former CPC stalwarts like himself and former ACN allies like Rauf Aregbesola.

On Atiku’s role, Lawal said the former vice president has largely remained quiet at meetings, except for recent occasions where he was pressured to speak.

“I’ve attended nearly all the coalition’s meetings. Atiku sits quietly and listens. Peter Obi, Amaechi, and others are active. Everyone has agreed to shelve personal ambitions—for now—to build this coalition,” he explained.

Buhari’s Shadow Still Looms

Pressed on whether former President Muhammadu Buhari supports the coalition, Lawal was emphatic. “Buhari will never have anything to do with the ADC,” he declared. “If I ever hear that Buhari is involved in this, I’ll personally tell him to back off. This isn’t his fight.”

Lawal also disclosed that despite his public fallout during his corruption trial—which ended in acquittal—he maintains an “excellent” personal relationship with Buhari.

“Buhari and I go way back, before he ever became president. I don’t need his permission to do the right thing for Nigeria,” he insisted.

2027: A Fight to the Finish

Despite the coalition’s clear internal frictions and conflicting ambitions, Lawal expressed confidence that it can survive—at least long enough to present a united front in 2027. “The understanding is clear: No one can defeat this government alone. Peter Obi knows it. Amaechi knows it. Atiku knows it. We all know it,” he said.

While many Nigerians remain skeptical, Lawal left no doubt about his position—and the battle ahead. “I didn’t leave APC just to sit at home. I’m in this to win.”