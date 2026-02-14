The All Progressives Congress has formally inaugurated its 138-member Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Campaign Council, alongside the unveiling of a comprehensive roadmap aimed at securing victory in all six area councils ahead of the February 21, 2026 elections....

The high-profile ceremony, attended by governors, National Assembly members, party leaders, and key stakeholders from across the country, signalled the party’s renewed push for grassroots mobilisation, inclusion, and internal cohesion in the nation’s capital.

While inaugurating the council, APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, charged members to work relentlessly toward delivering total victory for the party.

He expressed strong confidence in the council’s leadership, headed by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, describing the team as capable and battle-ready.

Professor Yilwatda disclosed that three governors, Hope Uzodimma, Mai Mala Buni, and Mohammed Umar Bago, were appointed as co-chairmen of the high-powered council.

Responding to questions on the political activities of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who are reportedly campaigning for ADC candidates, Yilwatda dismissed their efforts as inconsequential.

He stressed that the APC’s mobilisation strategy is deeply rooted at the grassroots and spans all regions of the country.

“Our campaign is not selective. It is ongoing across communities, cutting across tribes and regions. Governors from every geopolitical zone are engaging directly with the people. We are mobilising more than any other party, and we are confident of victory,” he said.

In his remarks, the Campaign Council Chairman, Governor AbdulRazaq, thanked the party leadership for the confidence reposed in the council, describing the assignment as both a responsibility and an opportunity to deepen democratic dividends for FCT residents.

“This campaign is not just about rallies; it is about results, winning through strategy, effective mobilisation, and genuine grassroots engagement,” he said.

A major highlight of the inauguration was the deliberate inclusion of representatives and governors from all six geopolitical zones, reflecting Abuja’s status as a melting pot of Nigerians. AbdulRazaq explained that the structure would ensure effective mobilisation of residents across communities through coordinated outreach.

Acknowledging the party’s performance in the last FCT elections, he noted that renewed momentum, expanding support, and the return of key stakeholders now signal a stronger APC poised for success.

He assured that the council would adopt a people-centred approach, including community-level engagement, house-to-house mobilisation, and efficient deployment of resources to reach every voter.

“With dedication, discipline, and unity, we are confident of victory across all six area councils,” he affirmed.

Other members of the council include governors such as Uba Sani, Peter Mbah, Hyacinth Alia, Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday Okpebholo, Biodun Oyebanji, Francis Nwifuru, and Umo Eno, among others.

Also named to the council are Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

The FCT Area Council Elections will determine chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors for Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

A total of 570 candidates will contest 6 chairmanship/vice positions and 62 councillorship seats.