One of the aspirants in the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Paul Orajiaka, has decried the deplorable state of roads in the Southeastern state, vowing to declare a state of emergency on them if elected as governor.

He stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the national headquarters of APC, where he also promised to declare free education from primary to secondary school levels.

He says a security plan that will be a homegrown structure comprising all the critical stakeholders in the state with direct communication to the state governor is the best approach to address security issues in the region.