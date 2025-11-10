Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress are converging on Minna for the Progressive Governors’ meeting. ...

The meeting, holding at the Government House in Minna, has in attendance the governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Kogi, Delta, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

They were received by the host governor, Umaru Bago of Niger State.

Details of the meeting are expected to focus on issues of governance and party unity ahead of upcoming political activities.

The governors are in Niger state on a solidarity visit to the government of Niger State.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his Niger State counterpart and host, Umaru Bago in their opening Statements both lamented the insecurity and other avoidable disasters that have occured across the country.