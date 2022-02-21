APC Governors meeting in Abuja at Kebbi Governors Lodge

The APC governors forum meeting is currently ongoing at the Kebbi State government lodge in Abuja.

This meeting is considered to be a reaction to the latest decision of the governing party to hold zonal congresses on the 26th of this month and postpone the earlier scheduled national convention to the 26th of next month.

Resolutions reached at this crucial meeting will help the party walk a tight rope as intense politicking have raised the stakes and the latest decision of the party to hold zonal congresses have changed political calculations and caused a setback to certain interests within the APC.

The governors forum which is a major power bloc within the party will deliberate on maters arising and attempt to point the party in a direction they consider to be in the interest of all.