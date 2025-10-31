All is set for the National Rally of the All Progressive Congress 2025 Governorship election campaign at All Saints Cathedral Field, Onitsha, Anambra State. Thousands of APC supporters are on the ground, waiting to receive the national Working Committee of the party to share the occasion. APC Suppor...

All is set for the National Rally of the All Progressive Congress 2025 Governorship election campaign at All Saints Cathedral Field, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Thousands of APC supporters are on the ground, waiting to receive the national Working Committee of the party to share the occasion.

APC Supporters from the 326 Political wards, 179 communities and 21 council areas are here converged on Onitsha to witness the wrap-up of the party’s Governorship campaign.

Notable APC stalwarts from the 5 South Eastern states are present to drum support for the party’s Governorship candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu and his running mate Senator Uche Ekwunife.

The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed that 15 political parties will battle the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA) Governorship Professor Chukwuma Soludo on the 8th of November 2025.