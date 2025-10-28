The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as “ignorant and misleading” claims by the opposition that the Federal Government’s investment in the Lagos Deep Sea Port amounts to economic sabotage against other ports in the country. Reacting to statements that ac...

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as “ignorant and misleading” claims by the opposition that the Federal Government’s investment in the Lagos Deep Sea Port amounts to economic sabotage against other ports in the country.

Reacting to statements that accused the government of “neglecting” the Warri, Calabar, Onne, and Port Harcourt ports while committing $1 billion to the Lagos project, the State Chapter Party’s spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, described the allegation as a “comic display of economic illiteracy.”

“You can’t call what you don’t understand sabotage,” Oladejo said, emphasising that the Lagos port investment is a strategic component of a nationwide maritime modernisation plan, not a regional favoritism initiative.

Oladejo explained that the $1 billion investment in the Lekki Deep Sea Port aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to position Nigeria as West Africa’s leading maritime and trade hub.

According to him, the project is backed by foreign direct investment from China Harbour Engineering Company and Singapore’s Tolaram Group, both of which recognized Nigeria’s growing economic potential under Tinubu’s leadership.

He further outlined ongoing federal efforts to upgrade and rehabilitate other ports across the country, including: Onne Port modernisation with new equipment and digital systems, Calabar Port dredging to increase vessel capacity, Port Harcourt Port rehabilitation under a new concession framework, and Warri Port corridor expansion with rail link integration for improved cargo movement.

The Lagos APC spokesperson described the Lagos investment as economic foresight, designed to create jobs, enhance exports, and improve port efficiency after years of operational bottlenecks.

He highlighted that the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria’s first fully automated port, has already begun transforming port operations and boosting government revenue.

“The real sabotage is the opposition’s attempt to turn national progress into regional politics,” Oladejo said. “The government’s commitment is holistic and nationwide — from Lagos to Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Warri, and Calabar.”

Oladejo also urged opposition leaders, particularly Peter Obi, to engage issues with research and intellectual depth rather than what he termed “populist soundbites.”

“Nigeria deserves leaders who think before they speak,” he added. “Constructive engagement, not shallow commentary, moves a nation forward.”

Reiterating the party’s stance, Oladejo said the Tinubu administration remains focused on delivering infrastructure that supports national growth, irrespective of region.

“The opposition may continue with propaganda, but this administration builds what others only promise. Governance is about strategy, not sentiment,” he said.

The APC concluded that the Lagos port investment reflects President Tinubu’s results-driven approach and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to “building a Nigeria that works — one port, one project, and one policy at a time.”