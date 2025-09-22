A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ejeh Udeh, was tragically shot dead by unknown gunmen at his residence late Monday night. The attack occurred around midnight at his home in Ugboju, Otukpo, where the assailants stormed the compound and opened fire in the presence of...

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ejeh Udeh, was tragically shot dead by unknown gunmen at his residence late Monday night.

The attack occurred around midnight at his home in Ugboju, Otukpo, where the assailants stormed the compound and opened fire in the presence of his family members.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and had apparently laid an ambush for the APC leader.

READ ALSO: APC Alleges Looting Of FG’s Hospital Equipment In Osogbo, Urges Probe

As Hon. Udeh entered his compound, the gunmen surrounded him and opened fire, resulting in his immediate death.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Edet Udeme, confirmed the incident and disclosed that one suspect has been apprehended.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend all involved.