The Independent National Electoral Commission has just declared Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressive Congress winner of the Lagos East Senatorial district by-election.

The announcement was made by INEC’s Returning officer Ademola Oremosu

#LagosByElections @inecnigeria declares Tokunbo Abiru winner of the

Lagos East Senatorial district by-election Advertisement Mr. Abiru of the @OfficialAPCNg polled 89204 votes. pic.twitter.com/LHiPLUuFQB — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 6, 2020

Mr. Abiru won with 89204 votes beating his closest challenger Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi , of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The chief returning officer, professor Ademola Oremosu from the University of Lagos while declaring the final result said the APC candidate, Mr. Abiru, having scored the highest valid votes cast and satisfying the constitutional requirement is declared returned and elected.

The agent of the All Progressive Congress, Dele Osinowo, said the result shows that his party is on-ground and will continue to serve the people despite the challenges.

Out of the 362, 596 registered voters, only 17,457 were accredited to vote in the just concluded election.

At the end 17,243 number of votes were cast, 426 were rejected to determine the final outcome of the election.