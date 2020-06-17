The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the former goernor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman of the party.

The party made the decision following the ruling of an Appeal Court which upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu while announcing appointment of Senator Ajimobi on Tuesday said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”, he said.