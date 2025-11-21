US Representative Sara Jacobs has described President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy military forces in Nigeria as “reckless.” Speaking on Thursday during a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., Jacobs addressed allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, a narrative that influenced...

Speaking on Thursday during a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., Jacobs addressed allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, a narrative that influenced Trump’s recent decision to redesignate the country as a “country of particular concern.”

Following the redesignation, Trump warned that the US military could intervene “guns-a-blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

While Jacobs acknowledged the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, she cautioned against framing the issue solely along religious lines, noting that such characterizations could oversimplify the complex factors driving violence in the country.

“Distorting what’s happening into a solely religious narrative erases the real drivers of violence and makes it harder to implement effective solutions, and it can fuel violence against the very groups the Trump administration claims it wants to protect,” the US lawmaker said.

“That’s why I’m alarmed by President Trump’s rhetoric about this violence and threats to go into Nigeria ‘guns-a-blazing’ and to wipe out terrorists.

“We are already receiving reports of increased tensions between Christian and Muslim populations following this rhetoric.

“President Trump’s threat is reckless, and any unilateral military action in Nigeria would be illegal.

“Congress has not authorised force in Nigeria to protect Christians, and any action without Nigeria’s consent violates international law.”

The congresswoman said a military-led approach would risk more civilian casualties and impunity, which will only fuel violent extremism.

“We need to use more tools from our foreign policy toolbox if we’re serious about helping Nigeria protect its citizens,” she said.

“That means we need to leverage diplomacy and engage with Nigeria on how we can help support their response while pushing for important reforms within Nigeria’s institutions,” she said.

Jacobs also emphasised the importance of financing programs aimed at preventing violence and tackling the underlying causes of conflict.