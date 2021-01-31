Dodger Stadium’s vaccination site, one of the largest vaccination sites in Los Angeles, was shut down on Saturday at 2 p.m. as anti-vaccine protestors gathered at the entrance to the ballpark, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.

The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the vaccination center for about an hour as a precaution, officials reported.

Some of the protesters carried placards with signs such as COVID=SCAM’, ‘COERCION IS ILLEGAL’, and ‘Mark of the beast ahead’

No one was arrested, but the Los Angeles Police Department said it deployed “a sufficient amount of officers” to the stadium, and that all vaccines would be administered despite the delay.

The vaccination site reopened shortly before 3 p.m., for people to get vaccinated.