Covid-19 is spreading further among those around US President Donald Trump, with White House adviser Stephen Miller and a top military official infected.

Miller, who has been self-isolating for the past five days, confirmed on Tuesday that he had tested positive.

Several military leaders are also quarantining after Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray tested positive.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has said Trump should not debate him if he is still infected.

Speaking about their scheduled second encounter in Miami, Florida, on 15 October, he said he would be guided by medical experts.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” he said.

Trump returned to work in the White House from the hospital on Monday despite being diagnosed with the disease only last week.

While at Walter Reed Medical Center, he was treated with dexamethasone – a steroid medication usually given to severe and critical Covid-19 patients – and supplemental oxygen.

The Trump adviser said he was in self-isolation after “testing negative every day” until Tuesday.

He had been closely involved with the president before the latter fell ill and attended a meeting on 27 September to prepare for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, and later taking flights with him on Air Force One according to the New York Times.

His wife, Katie Miller, who is Vice-President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, contracted the virus back in May and later recovered.

In July, Mr. Miller’s 97-year-old grandmother, Ruth Glosser, reportedly died due to complications with Covid-19.

The White House denied that coronavirus had caused Mrs. Glosser’s death, saying in a statement she had “died peacefully in her sleep from old age”.

But Mr. Miller’s uncle produced a death certificate listing “respiratory arrest” and Covid-19 as “a condition leading” to the cause of Mrs. Glosser’s death.

Mr. Miller – who writes the president’s speeches – is known for his hardline views on immigration.