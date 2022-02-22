Another 41 set of terrorist, surrender to the Nigerian Army

The military onslaught against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists in the North East Region has continued to record significant successes.

This is evident as another set of Boko Haram terrorists alongside their families numbering 41 surrendered to troops of 144 Battalion in Disaa village axis of a Borno State.

Advertisement

They comprise 11 males, 22 females and 8 children.

The surrendered terrorists and their families are expected to be carefully profiled by the Nigerian Army and to undergo a rehabilitation process.

Advertisement