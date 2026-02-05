The Aniwo of Afin, HRH Oba Simeon Ibiyinka Olaonipekun, has regained his freedom following ongoing security operations aimed at curbing banditry in the State.
The monarch’s release has brought relief to his family, subjects and well-wishers, who had expressed concern over his safety during the period of captivity.
Authorities have yet to release full details surrounding the circumstances of his abduction and rescue, but security efforts across affected communities are said to be intensifying to prevent further incidents.
Residents and community leaders have continued to call for sustained security presence and stronger measures to address banditry and protect lives and property in the area.